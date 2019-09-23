Orlando Magic Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 23, 2019
224
Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Orlando Magic have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Orlando Magic

Total Roster Count19
Guaranteed13
Non-Guaranteed0
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals4
GuaranteedNon/Partial Guaranteed
Nikola VucevicNone
Aaron Gordon
Evan FournierTwo-Way Contracts
Terrence RossJosh Magette
Markelle FultzAmile Jefferson
Al-Farouq Aminu
D.J. AugustinExhibit 10 Deals
Jonathan IsaacDaQuan Jeffries
Mohamed BambaVic Law
Khem BirchHassani Gravett
Michael Carter-WilliamsIsaac Humphries
Wesley Iwundu
Melvin Frazier Jr.Unsigned Players
Chuma Okeke

-It has been reported that the Magic have agreed to an exhibit 10 deal with Isaac Humphries but the signing isn’t official yet.

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
