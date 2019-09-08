Denver Nuggets Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Denver Nuggets have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Denver Nuggets

Total Roster Count17
Guaranteed14
Non-Guaranteed1
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals0
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Paul MillsapP.J. Dozier
Nikola Jokic
Gary HarrisTwo-Way Contracts
Mason PlumleeTyler Cook
Will BartonBol Bol
Jerami Grant
Jamal MurrayExhibit 10 Deals
Michael Porter Jr.Ineligible
Juan Hernangomez
Malik Beasley
Torrey Craig
Monte Morris
Jarred Vanderbilt
Vlatko Cancar

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

 
