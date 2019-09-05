Charlotte Hornets Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Charlotte Hornets have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Charlotte Hornets

Total Roster Count 19 Guaranteed 13 Non-Guaranteed 2 Two-Way Contracts 1 Exhibit 10 Deals 2 Unsigned 2019 Draft Picks* 1

Guaranteed Contracts Non/Partial Guaranteed Nicolas Batum Joe Chealey Terry Rozier Thomas Welsh Bismack Biyombo Marvin Williams Two-Way Contracts Cody Zeller Robert Franks Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Malik Monk Exhibit 10 Deals P.J. Washington Caleb Martin Miles Bridges Josh Perkins Willy Hernangomez Cody Martin Unsigned Players Dwayne Bacon Jalen McDaniels Devonte’ Graham

-Charlotte has agreed to sign Kobi Simmons to an Exhibit 10 deal and Ahmed Hill to a two-contract. Neither deal is official yet.

-The team has issued a one-year, minimum salary tender to second-round pick Jalen McDaniels. He has not signed the tender.

