Charlotte Hornets Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 05, 2019
44

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Charlotte Hornets have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Charlotte Hornets

Total Roster Count19
Guaranteed13
Non-Guaranteed2
Two-Way Contracts1
Exhibit 10 Deals2
Unsigned 2019 Draft Picks*1
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Nicolas BatumJoe Chealey
Terry RozierThomas Welsh
Bismack Biyombo
Marvin Williams Two-Way Contracts
Cody Zeller Robert Franks
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Malik Monk Exhibit 10 Deals
P.J. Washington Caleb Martin
Miles BridgesJosh Perkins
Willy Hernangomez
Cody MartinUnsigned Players
Dwayne BaconJalen McDaniels
Devonte’ Graham

-Charlotte has agreed to sign Kobi Simmons to an Exhibit 10 deal and Ahmed Hill to a two-contract. Neither deal is official yet.

-The team has issued a one-year, minimum salary tender to second-round pick Jalen McDaniels. He has not signed the tender.

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

 
