Phoenix Suns Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by August 23, 2019
305
Kelly Oubre of the Phoenix Suns

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Phoenix Suns have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Phoenix Suns

Total Roster Count18
Guaranteed15
Non-Guaranteed0
Two-Way Deal1
Exhibit 10 Deals2
Unsigned 2019 Draft Picks*0
Guaranteed ContractsNon/ Partial Guaranteed
Devin BookerNone
Tyler Johnson
Ricky RubioTwo-Way Contracts
Kelly OubreJared Harper
Deandre Ayton
Aron BaynesExhibit 10 Deals
Frank KaminskyDavid Kramer
Mikal BridgesTariq Owens
Cameron Johnson
Dario SaricUnsigned 2019 Picks
Ty JeromeNone
Cheick Diallo
Elie Okobo
Jevon Carter
Jalen Lecque

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

   
