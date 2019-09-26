Milwaukee Bucks Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 26, 2019
543
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

MOST RECENT

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Milwaukee Bucks have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Milwaukee Bucks

Roster Count20
Guaranteed14
Non-Guaranteed1
Two-Way Contracts2
Exhibit 10 Deals3
GuaranteedNon/Partial Guaranteed
Khris MiddletonDragan Bender
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Eric BledsoeTwo-Way Contracts
Brook LopezFrank Mason
George HillCam Reynolds
Ersan Ilyasova
Robin LopezExhibit 10 Deals
D.J. WilsonRayjon Tucker
Donte DiVincenzoLuke Maye
Wesley MatthewsJaylen Adams
Pat Connaughton
Kyle Korver
Sterling Brown
Thanasis Antetokounmpo

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

More NBA Training Camp Rosters

AtlanticCentralSoutheast
BostonChicagoAtlanta
BrooklynClevelandCharlotte
New YorkDetroitMiami
PhiladelphiaIndianaOrlando
TorontoMilwaukeeWashington
NorthwestPacificSouthwest
DenverGolden StateDallas
MinnesotaLA ClippersMemphis
OklahomaLA LakersNew Orleans
PortlandPhoenixHouston
UtahSacramentoSan Antonio
  
You Might Also Like
Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

4 hours ago
1,618
Lonnie Walker of the San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

5 hours ago
1,885

Toronto Raptors Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

17 hours ago
2,693
Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

1 day ago
1,765
Wenyen Gabriel of the Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

2 days ago
732

Bucks Fined For Giannis Antetokounmpo Comments

2 days ago
7,151

TRENDING


Most Recent

NBA Requiring Teams to Certify Players’ Height and Age

4 hours ago
643
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

4 hours ago
543
Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

4 hours ago
1,618

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: Russell Westbrook the ‘Biggest Strategic Risk’

4 hours ago
233
Lonnie Walker of the San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

5 hours ago
1,885

Thunder GM Sam Presti Has ‘Nothing But Positive Things to Say About’ Kevin Durant

5 hours ago
439