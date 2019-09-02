Los Angeles Lakers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 02, 2019
2,932
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers

MOST RECENT

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Los Angeles Lakers have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Los Angeles Lakers

Total Roster Count20
Guaranteed14
Non-Guaranteed1
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals3
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
LeBron JamesDwight Howard
Anthony Davis
Danny GreenTwo-Way Contracts
Kentavious Caldwell-PopeKostas Antetokounmpo
Avery BradleyZach Norvell Jr.
JaVale McGee
DeMarcus CousinsExhibit 10 Deals
Quinn CookDevontae Cacok
Alex CarusoJordan Caroline
Rajon RondoDemetrius Jackson
Kyle Kuzma
Jared Dudley
Troy Daniels
Talen Horton-Tucker

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
You Might Also Like

Luka Doncic: ‘I Would Say I’m Faster Now’

59 mins ago
84

Joe Lacob: Klay Thompson is the ‘Greatest Two-Guard on the Planet’

59 mins ago
436
point 'em out

These Hoopers ROASTED Each Other: ‘WHAT BLOCK?!’ 🤣 | SLAM Point ‘Em Out

2 days ago
116
Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets

Eric Gordon, Rockets Agree To Four-Year Extension

3 days ago
878

‘What the Hell is That?’ Kobe Bryant Dismisses Load Management

3 days ago
5,347
sharife cooper slam summer classic

Sharife Cooper SHOWS OUT in His Dyckman RETURN! 🍿 SLAM Summer Classic Vol 2

3 days ago
137

TRENDING


Most Recent

Luka Doncic: ‘I Would Say I’m Faster Now’

59 mins ago
84

Joe Lacob: Klay Thompson is the ‘Greatest Two-Guard on the Planet’

59 mins ago
436
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

6 hours ago
2,932

Dirk Nowitzki Talks FIBA World Cup, National Team Career, Next Chapter and More

7 hours ago
430
point 'em out

These Hoopers ROASTED Each Other: ‘WHAT BLOCK?!’ 🤣 | SLAM Point ‘Em Out

2 days ago
116
Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets

Eric Gordon, Rockets Agree To Four-Year Extension

3 days ago
878