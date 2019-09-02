Los Angeles Lakers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.
Below is a list of the contract types the Los Angeles Lakers have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.
Los Angeles Lakers
|Total Roster Count
|20
|Guaranteed
|14
|Non-Guaranteed
|1
|Two-Way Deals
|2
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|3
|Guaranteed Contracts
|Non/Partial Guaranteed
|LeBron James
|Dwight Howard
|Anthony Davis
|Danny Green
|Two-Way Contracts
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kostas Antetokounmpo
|Avery Bradley
|Zach Norvell Jr.
|JaVale McGee
|DeMarcus Cousins
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|Quinn Cook
|Devontae Cacok
|Alex Caruso
|Jordan Caroline
|Rajon Rondo
|Demetrius Jackson
|Kyle Kuzma
|Jared Dudley
|Troy Daniels
|Talen Horton-Tucker
