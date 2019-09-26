Toronto Raptors Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 26, 2019
253

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Toronto Raptors have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Toronto Raptors

Roster Count20
Guaranteed12
Non-Guaranteed5
Two-Way Deals0
Exhibit 103
GuaranteedNon/Partial Guaranteed
Kyle LowryCameron Payne
Marc GasolMalcolm Miller
Serge IbakaChris Boucher
Norman PowellIsaiah Taylor
Fred VanVleetDewan Hernandez
Patrick McCaw
Stanley JohnsonTwo-Way Contracts
Rondae Hollis-JeffersonNone
Pascal Siakam
OG AnunobyExhibit 10 Deals
Matt ThomasSagaba Konate
Terence DavisOshae Brissett
Devin Robinson

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
Toronto Raptors Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

