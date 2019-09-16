Portland Trail Blazers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Portland Trail Blazers have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Portland Trail Blazers

Total Roster Count18
Guaranteed14
Non-Guaranteed0
Two-Way Deals1
Exhibit 10 Deals3
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Damian LillardNone
C.J. McCollum
Hassan WhitesideTwo-Way Contracts
Kent BazemoreJaylen Hoard
Jusuf Nurkic
Rodney HoodExhibit 10 Deals
Zach CollinsMoses Brown
Skal LabissiereTroy Caupain
Anfernee SimonsLondon Perrantes
Nassir Little
Mario Hezonja
Pau Gasol
Anthony Tolliver
Gary Trent Jr.

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
