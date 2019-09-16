Portland Trail Blazers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.
Below is a list of the contract types the Portland Trail Blazers have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.
Portland Trail Blazers
|Total Roster Count
|18
|Guaranteed
|14
|Non-Guaranteed
|0
|Two-Way Deals
|1
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|3
|Guaranteed Contracts
|Non/Partial Guaranteed
|Damian Lillard
|None
|C.J. McCollum
|Hassan Whiteside
|Two-Way Contracts
|Kent Bazemore
|Jaylen Hoard
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Rodney Hood
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|Zach Collins
|Moses Brown
|Skal Labissiere
|Troy Caupain
|Anfernee Simons
|London Perrantes
|Nassir Little
|Mario Hezonja
|Pau Gasol
|Anthony Tolliver
|Gary Trent Jr.
