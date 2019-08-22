Boston Celtics Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.
Below is a list of the contract types the Boston Celtics have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.
|Total Roster Count
|18
|Guaranteed
|14
|Non-Guaranteed
|1
|Two-Way Deals
|2
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|1
|Guaranteed Contracts
|Non/Partial Guaranteed
|Kemba Walker
|Javonte Green
|Gordon Hayward
|Marcus Smart
|Two-Way Contracts
|Jayson Tatum
|Max Strus
|Jaylen Brown
|Tremont Waters
|Daniel Theis
|Enes Kanter
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|Romeo Langford
|Tacko Fall
|Vincent Poirier
|Grant Williams
|Robert Williams
|Semi Ojeleye
|Brad Wanamaker
|Carsen Edwards
