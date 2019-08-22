Boston Celtics Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by August 22, 2019
1,767
Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics

MOST RECENT

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Boston Celtics have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Total Roster Count18
Guaranteed14
Non-Guaranteed1
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals1
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Kemba WalkerJavonte Green
Gordon Hayward
Marcus SmartTwo-Way Contracts
Jayson TatumMax Strus
Jaylen BrownTremont Waters
Daniel Theis
Enes KanterExhibit 10 Deals
Romeo LangfordTacko Fall
Vincent Poirier
Grant Williams
Robert Williams
Semi Ojeleye
Brad Wanamaker
Carsen Edwards

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Roster index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

   
You Might Also Like

James Harden Says Media ‘Narrative’ Cost Him the MVP Last Season

47 mins ago
83

Montrezl Harrell: ‘There’s Going to Be a Lot More Stuff You’re Going to See This Year’

1 hour ago
302

Kemba Walker Leads Team USA Past Australia

2 hours ago
978

Damian Lillard: ‘What is the Challenge or the Fun’ in Joining a Superteam?

24 hours ago
2,209

Kevin Porter Jr ERUPTS for 40-Point Triple-Double in Seattle Pro-Am Return 🔥

1 day ago
3,415

Nick Nurse: Pascal Siakam Has Got to Be ‘The Man’ for Toronto

1 day ago
2,559

TRENDING


Most Recent

James Harden Says Media ‘Narrative’ Cost Him the MVP Last Season

47 mins ago
83

Montrezl Harrell: ‘There’s Going to Be a Lot More Stuff You’re Going to See This Year̵...

1 hour ago
302

Kemba Walker Leads Team USA Past Australia

2 hours ago
978
Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

3 hours ago
1,767

Damian Lillard: ‘What is the Challenge or the Fun’ in Joining a Superteam?

24 hours ago
2,209

Kevin Porter Jr ERUPTS for 40-Point Triple-Double in Seattle Pro-Am Return 🔥

1 day ago
3,415