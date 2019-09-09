Miami Heat Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

September 09, 2019
After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Miami Heat have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Miami Heat

Total Roster Count18
Guaranteed12
Non-Guaranteed2
Two-Way Contracts0
Exhibit 10 Deals4
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Jimmy ButlerDuncan Robinson
Goran DragicKendrick Nunn
James Johnson
Justise WinslowTwo-Way Contracts
Kelly OlynykNone
Dion Waiters
Meyers LeonardExhibit 10 Deals
Tyler HerroJeremiah Martin
Bam AdebayoKyle Alexander
Derrick Jones Jr.Chris Silva
Udonis HaslemDavon Reed
KZ Okpala

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

 
