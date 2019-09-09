Miami Heat Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Miami Heat have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Miami Heat

Total Roster Count 18 Guaranteed 12 Non-Guaranteed 2 Two-Way Contracts 0 Exhibit 10 Deals 4

Guaranteed Contracts Non/Partial Guaranteed Jimmy Butler Duncan Robinson Goran Dragic Kendrick Nunn James Johnson Justise Winslow Two-Way Contracts Kelly Olynyk None Dion Waiters Meyers Leonard Exhibit 10 Deals Tyler Herro Jeremiah Martin Bam Adebayo Kyle Alexander Derrick Jones Jr. Chris Silva Udonis Haslem Davon Reed KZ Okpala

