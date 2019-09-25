Sacramento Kings Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

September 25, 2019
Wenyen Gabriel of the Sacramento Kings

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Sacramento Kings have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Sacramento Kings

Total Roster Count20
Guaranteed14
Non-Guaranteed2
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals2
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Harrison BarnesTyler Lydon
Dewayne DedmonTyler Ulis
Trevor Ariza
Cory JosephTwo-Way Contracts
Marvin Bagley IIIWenyen Gabriel
Bogdan BogdanovicKyle Guy
Nemanja Bjelica
De’Aaron FoxExhibit 10 Deals
Buddy HieldEric Mika
Richaun HolmesIsaiah Pineiro
Yogi Ferrell
Harry GilesUnsigned 2019 Picks
Caleb SwaniganVanja Marinkovic
Justin James

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
