Dallas Mavericks Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by August 28, 2019
139
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Dallas Mavericks have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Dallas Mavericks

Total Roster Count18
Guaranteed15
Non-Guaranteed0
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals1
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Kristaps PorzingisNone
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Courtney LeeTwo-Way Contracts
Dwight PowellAntonius Cleveland
Delon WrightJosh Reaves
Maxi Kleber
Luka DoncicExhibit 10 Deals
Seth CurryDakota Mathias
Dorian Finney-Smith
Boban Marjanovic
Justin Jackson
J.J. Barea
Isaiah Roby
Ryan Broekhoff
Jalen Brunson

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
