Dallas Mavericks Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.
Below is a list of the contract types the Dallas Mavericks have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.
Dallas Mavericks
|Total Roster Count
|18
|Guaranteed
|15
|Non-Guaranteed
|0
|Two-Way Deals
|2
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|1
|Guaranteed Contracts
|Non/Partial Guaranteed
|Kristaps Porzingis
|None
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Courtney Lee
|Two-Way Contracts
|Dwight Powell
|Antonius Cleveland
|Delon Wright
|Josh Reaves
|Maxi Kleber
|Luka Doncic
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|Seth Curry
|Dakota Mathias
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Boban Marjanovic
|Justin Jackson
|J.J. Barea
|Isaiah Roby
|Ryan Broekhoff
|Jalen Brunson
