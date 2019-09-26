San Antonio Spurs Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.
Below is a list of the contract types the San Antonio Spurs have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.
San Antonio Spurs
|Total Roster Count
|20
|Guaranteed
|15
|Non-Guaranteed
|0
|Two-Way Deals
|2
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|3
|Guaranteed Contracts
|Non/Partial Guaranteed
|DeMar DeRozan
|None
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|Rudy Gay
|Two-Way Contracts
|Patty Mills
|Drew Eubanks
|DeMarre Carroll
|Quinndary Weatherspoon
|Marco Belinelli
|Trey Lyles
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|Jakob Poeltl
|Dedric Lawson
|Bryn Forbes
|Daulton Hommes
|Lonnie Walker
|Luka Samanic
|Matt Farrell
|Dejounte Murray
|Keldon Johnson
|Derrick White
|Chimezie Metu
For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.