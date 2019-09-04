Cleveland Cavaliers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 04, 2019
1

MOST RECENT

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Cleveland Cavaliers have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Total Roster Count20
Guaranteed13
Non-Guaranteed1
Two-Way Deals1
Exhibit 105
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Kevin LoveSindarius Thornwell
Tristan Thompson
Brandon KnightTwo-Way Contracts
Jordan ClarksonDean Wade
Larry Nance Jr.
John HensonExhibit 10 Deals
Matthew DellavedovaMarques Bolden
Darius GarlandMalik Newman
Collin SextonLevi Randolph
Cedi OsmanJP Macura
Ante ZizicDaniel Hamilton
Dylan Windler
Kevin Porter Jr.

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

 
You Might Also Like
Jonas Valanciunas of the Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

9 hours ago
828
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

2 days ago
11,242
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

1 week ago
2,492

Washington Wizards Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

1 week ago
2,412
kevin porter jr crawsover

Kevin Porter Jr Had RANGE in INSANE Seattle Pro-Am Comeback 🎯

1 week ago
2,649
Royce O'Neale of the Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

1 week ago
3,971

TRENDING


Most Recent

Cleveland Cavaliers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

1 min ago

Noah Farrakhan & Jonathan Kuminga Team Up at Kyrie’s Irving Old School? 😳

2 hours ago
50

Kings Working On Extension With Buddy Hield

3 hours ago
191

Hornets Signing Ahmed Hill To Two-Way Deal

4 hours ago
88
William McDowell-White

William McDowell-White’s Rockets Deal Converted To Two-Way

4 hours ago
240
Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm

Rockets Convert Shamorie Ponds’ Deal Into Two-Way

5 hours ago
296