Cleveland Cavaliers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Cleveland Cavaliers have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Total Roster Count 20 Guaranteed 13 Non-Guaranteed 1 Two-Way Deals 1 Exhibit 10 5

Guaranteed Contracts Non/Partial Guaranteed Kevin Love Sindarius Thornwell Tristan Thompson Brandon Knight Two-Way Contracts Jordan Clarkson Dean Wade Larry Nance Jr. John Henson Exhibit 10 Deals Matthew Dellavedova Marques Bolden Darius Garland Malik Newman Collin Sexton Levi Randolph Cedi Osman JP Macura Ante Zizic Daniel Hamilton Dylan Windler Kevin Porter Jr.

