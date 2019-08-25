Philadelphia 76ers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.
Below is a list of the contract types the Philadelphia 76ers have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.
Philadelphia 76ers
|Total Roster Count
|19
|Guaranteed
|14
|Non-Guaranteed
|1
|Two-Way Deals
|2
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|2
|Guaranteed Contracts
|Non/Partial Guaranteed
|Tobias Harris
|Trey Burke
|Al Horford
|Joel Embiid
|Two-Way Contracts
|Josh Richardson
|Norvel Pelle
|Ben Simmons
|Marial Shayok
|Mike Scott
|Zhaire Smith
|Exhibit 10 Deals
|Matisse Thybulle
|Christ Koumadje
|James Ennis
|Isaiah Miles
|Jonah Bolden
|Kyle O’Quinn
|Raul Neto
|Furkan Korkmaz
|Shake Milton