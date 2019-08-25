Philadelphia 76ers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by August 25, 2019
After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Philadelphia 76ers have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Philadelphia 76ers

Total Roster Count19
Guaranteed14
Non-Guaranteed1
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals2
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Tobias HarrisTrey Burke
Al Horford
Joel EmbiidTwo-Way Contracts
Josh RichardsonNorvel Pelle
Ben SimmonsMarial Shayok
Mike Scott
Zhaire SmithExhibit 10 Deals
Matisse ThybulleChrist Koumadje
James EnnisIsaiah Miles
Jonah Bolden
Kyle O’Quinn
Raul Neto
Furkan Korkmaz
Shake Milton
   
