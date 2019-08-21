Brooklyn Nets Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by August 21, 2019
1,202
Caris Levert of the Brooklyn Nets

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Brooklyn Nets have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Brooklyn Nets

Total Roster Count17
Guaranteed14
Non-Guaranteed1
Two-Way Deal1
Exhibit 10 Deals1
Unsigned 2019 Draft Picks*1
Guaranteed ContractsNon/ Partial Guaranteed
Kevin DurantDavid Nwaba
Kyrie Irving
Spencer DinwiddieTwo-Way Contracts
DeAndre JordanHenry Ellenson
Joe Harris
Garrett TempleExhibit 10 Deals
Taurean PrinceDeng Adel
Caris LeVert
Jarrett AllenUnsigned Players
Dzanan MusaJaylen Hands
Rodions Kurucs
Theo Pinson
Wilson Chandler
Nicolas Claxton

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Roster index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

   
