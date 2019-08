Brooklyn Nets Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Brooklyn Nets have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Brooklyn Nets

Total Roster Count 17 Guaranteed 14 Non-Guaranteed 1 Two-Way Deal 1 Exhibit 10 Deals 1 Unsigned 2019 Draft Picks* 1

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Roster index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.