Oklahoma City Thunder Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by September 25, 2019
447
Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Oklahoma City Thunder have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Total Roster Count18
Guaranteed13
Non-Guaranteed1
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals2
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Chris PaulJustin Patton
Steven Adams
Danilo GallinariTwo-Way Contracts
Dennis SchroderLuguentz Dort
Andre RobersonDevon Hall
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Terrance FergusonExhibit 10 Deals
Darius BazleyMarkel Brown
Mike MuscalaEric Moreland
Nerlens Noel
Abdel Nader
Deonte Burton
Hamidou Diallo

-Eric Moreland’s deal was reported last month but nothing has yet been made official.

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
