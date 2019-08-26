Utah Jazz Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

by August 26, 2019
606
Royce O'Neale of the Utah Jazz

After a wild NBA offseason, training camps are fast approaching. Teams around the league are scrambling to iron out their rosters and will have plenty of decisions to make before rosters condense at the start of the regular season.

Below is a list of the contract types the Utah Jazz have heading into training camp. This resource will be updated as players are signed and waived. Check back often to see if your team’s roster configuration has changed.

Utah Jazz

Total Roster Count20
Guaranteed12
Non-Guaranteed2
Two-Way Deals2
Exhibit 10 Deals4
Guaranteed ContractsNon/Partial Guaranteed
Mike ConleyGeorges Niang
Rudy GobertRoyce O’Neale
Bojan Bogdanovic
Joe InglesTwo-Way Contracts
Dante ExumJustin Wright-Foreman
Ed DavisJarrell Brantley
Donovan Mitchell
Tony BradleyExhibit 10 Deals
Jeff GreenStanton Kidd
Emmanuel MudiayWilliam Howard
Nigel Williams-GossJuwan Morgan
Miye OniTrevon Bluiett

For a complete list of all the NBA teams and links to each team’s roster breakdown, check out our 2019 NBA Training Camp Index. Follow the curators of this database, Chris Crouse and Austin Kent, on Twitter.

  
